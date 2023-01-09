OU vs ARS Live Score Dream1 Prediction Lineup FA Cup Oxford United vs Arsenal Scorecard

Are you excited about another match of the FA Cup? The league has come with some amazing matches in the last few days and once again, the league is all set to come with one more match tonight. According to the latest updates, two teams of FA Cup Oxford United and Arsenal will face off each other on the football ground tonight. If you are also excited for the match so, the tickets are available on the official website from where you can also get more details. Keep reading to get more details about the upcoming battle.

Through this article, we will share some important details such as time, date, venue, league, lineup players, and injured players who are not going to be a part of the match. Well, this is going to be one of the final matches of the league. If we talk about the last matches so, Arsenal won 6 matches out of the last 10 matches. Another side, team Oxford United won 4 matches out of 10 last matches. If we compare both of them so, team Arsenal played much better than the rival team. Here are some more details of the match.

OU vs ARS Match Details

Team Name:- Oxford United (OU) vs Arsenal (ARS)

League:- FA Cup

Venue:- The Kassam Stadium (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Date:- Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM IST

OU vs ARS Squads

Oxford United (OU):- J. Henry, G. O’Donkor, L. Bate, E. McGinty, J. Murphy, Y. Wildschut, Álex Gorrín, J. Golding, J. Jones, C. Brannagan, C. Brown, M. McGuane, S. Findlay, S. Eastwood, E. Moore, K. Joseph, B. Bodin, M. Taylor, S. Long, M. Browne, D. Anderson, T. Goodrham, and J. Mousinho.

Arsenal (ARS):- A. Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny, E. Smith Rowe, Cédric Soares, R. Holding, M. Ødegaard, B. Saka, Gabriel Jesus, G. Xhaka, Gabriel Magalhães, T. Partey, E. Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, W. Saliba, B. White, O. Zinchenko, K. Tierney, T. Tomiyasu, R. Nelson, Fábio Vieira, and A. Ramsdale.

OU vs ARS Lineups Player

Oxford United (OU):- C. Brannagan, K. Joseph, B. Bodin, M. Taylor, J. Henry, G. O’Donkor, C. Brown, S. Long, M. Browne, D. Anderson, S. Eastwood.

Arsenal (ARS):- Gabriel Martinelli, M. Ødegaard, B. Saka, Gabriel Jesus, G. Xhaka, Gabriel Magalhães, W. Saliba, T. Partey, E. Nketiah, R. Nelson, A. Ramsdale.

OU vs ARS Who Will Win?

As we can see that both teams have played lots of matches before and they are going to play one of the final matches today. If we talk about the performances of the team so in the last 10 matches, team Arsenal showed their best performance as they won 6 matches out of 10 matches and another side, team Oxford United just won 4 matches out of 10 matches. As per the experts, team Arsenal could have better chances to win this match tonight.