OVI vs LNS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit The Hundred

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of big news for those who love to watch cricket matches. One of the best The Hundred League is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit. As we all know the cricket match is a very famous game and fans love to watch this game. Currently all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it will be mote interesting and entertaining. Here we have more information about the OVI vs LNSmatch and we will share it with you in this article.

The Hundred League is all set to entertain its fans. Both teams are very strong and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. The Hundred will see Oval Invincibles facing off against London Spirit at Kennington Oval, London, England. If we talk about the weather then the weather in London, GB is cloudy, and there are 38% chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, lineup, day, time and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Oval Invincibles( OVI) vs London Spirit (LNS)

League: The Hundred

Date: 15th August 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London, England

Oval Invincibles( OVI) Possible Playing 11:1.Will Jacks, 2. Jason Roy, 3. Jordan Cox(WK), 4. Heinrich Klaasen(WK), 5. Sam Curran, 6. Sam Billings(WK)(C), 7. Ross Whiteley, 8. Sunil Narine, 9. Zak Chappell, 10. Spencer Johnson, 11. Nathan Sowter

London Spirit (LNS) Possible Playing 11:1.Adam Rossington(WK), 2. Zak Crawley, 3. Dan Lawrence(C), 4. Matthew Wade(WK), 5. Daryl Mitchell, 6. Ravi Bopara, 7. Matt Critchley, 8. Chris Wood, 9. Liam Dawson, 10. Nathan Ellis, 11. Daniel Worrall

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players. They are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit on 15th August 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Kennington Oval, London, England. Now fans are very curious to know about the recent match result then Oval Invincibles looks in good the recent match and it has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.