P S Mani Death Reason? Actor Ajith Kumar’s Father P S Mani Passed Away in Chennai

Here we are sharing sad and shocking news that a famous Tamil star Ajith Kumar’s father PS Mani has passed away. PS Mani is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath in the early hours of this morning in the age of 85. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very to know in PS Mani and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

PS Mani was the father of Ajith Kumar passed away at age of 85 on Friday. He lost his life in Chennai. His friends and family are very saddened by his sudden death. Now the whole social media mourning his death. Now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Ajith Kumar’s father suffered from paralysis and other health-related ailments. PS Mani’s sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

P S Mani Death Reason?

PS Mani’s sudden demise news has been confirmed by his son Ajith Kumar. Ajith said in the statement that his beloved father died peacefully in the early hours of this morning. since Ajith’s father passing news went out on the internet many people are also very curious to know about his father’s funeral ceremony. As per the report, the last rites are going to happen at Besant Nager crematorium. It is very painful news for his family and friends and those who knew him. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

PS Mani was a great and pure-hearted person who achieved huge respect and he was a great supporter of the family. He will be always missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. When his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by Mani's death and the uncounted reaction started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolence to Ajith Kumar's family and paid a tribute to his father PS Mani on social media platforms. May PS Mani's soul rest in peace.