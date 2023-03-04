P.S. Vishwanath Death Reason? Former Karnataka Cricketer Coach and Administrator Passed Away at 96

Recently the news has come on the internet that a former First Class cricketer P.S. Vishwanath has passed away reportedly. He was a respected coach who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 96 on Friday. It is extremely painful and shocking news for the sports community as their loved one has passed away. Since his passing news has come on the internet his close ones are very saddened and now they are grieving his death. Now many people are very curious to know about P.S. Vishwanath and what happened to him. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

P.S. Vishwanath was a former First Class cricket player for erstwhile Mysore State, a respected coach and an administrator. He first played First Class cricket for Mysore from 1948 to 1949 and later he went on represent the State in eight more events and he achieved huge success. He also directed Ranji Trophy games and worked as a Vice president at the Karnataka State Crocketr Associations. He was one of the best cricketers who played the most significant role in numerous cricketers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Former Karnataka cricketer P.S. Vishwanath is no more among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 96 on Friday, 3 March 2023. His cause of death has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends, but it is believed that he died due to old age.

P.S. Vishwanath was a very kind and amazing person who earned huge respect throughout his entire career. Since his demise has come on the internet many people have been expressing their heartfelt condolences to him and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.