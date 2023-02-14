Pa Abraham Diri Death? Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri’s Father Pa Abraham Diri Passed Away, Obituary

Hundreds of tributes are pouring on the Internet after the news of Pa Abraham Joseph Diri, who was the loving father of Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri sadly passed away at the age of 88. Yes, Duoye Diri’s father Pa Abraham Diri has gone from this world leaving his loved ones and family members shattered. It is saddened to announce to our readers and especially to those who were close to him. The news was officially confirmed through social media to the party members and their known ones who were close to the family.

Douye Diri took his Facebook account and posted a picture with his family and wrote,” This evening, I was overcome with grief when the news of the passing on to glory of my beloved father, Lay reader AJM Diri, was broken to me. My uncle, Mr. Jothan Diri, has already announced the passing on behalf of our families. My father,a disciplinarian, no-nonsense teacher, and community leader lived an exemplary life. His legacies live on. Adieu my father”. Pa Diri’s passing was announced in a press statement issued and signed by Mr Jothan Diri, on the behalf of the family. Keep reading to know more details here.

Pa Abraham Diri Death?

According to recent updates, Pa Abraham Diri took his last breath on Sunday, February 12, 2023, and was 88 years old at the time of passing. We would like to share with our readers that Pa Diri was a retired Headmaster, devout Christian, and man of exemplary humility. He was mainly known as the father of Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri. His sudden passing has left everyone in shockwaves. Still, many are trying to know the cause of his death but we are unable to share it with you as it was not been officially confirmed yet so, we can’t create any rumors without any confirmation.

Along with this, several politicians and big fame are paying tributes to Pa Abraham Diri by taking their social media handles. It is hard to believe that a beautiful soul has left the world. He always stood with the needy. Well, the funeral and obituary arrangements have not been released yet as the family is trying to overcome this pain. All the details will be officially confirmed through a statement. Pa Diri’s passing is a huge loss for the community. He will always remain in everyone’s hearts. Please keep praying for his family and remember him in your thoughts.