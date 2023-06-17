Pacific Highway Crash: Man killed, Woman Hurt in Fatal Car Accident in Milton Footage

Today we are going to share the very big news that is recently coming. A 40-year-old man died Thursday night in Milton when he ran a traffic light and struck another vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol. The other driver was hospitalized. This news is going viral over the internet. And with the entire world get to know about the viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information which is our sources collected about this case. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this case and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this case. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this case. Keep reading this article to know all the details related to this case. The crash occurred at about 10:40 p.m. at Porter Way and Pacific Highway, also known as state Route 99. In a news release issued Friday, troopers said that the Milton man was driving west on Porter Way in a 1990 Toyota Camry when he crossed the highway intersection and struck a driver going south.

Pacific Highway Crash

We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. Troopers identified the Toyota driver as Amos Stampley of Milton. He was declared dead at the scene. And Troopers said that he didn’t wear a seat belt. The Nissan driver a 74-year-old Tacoma woman, was injured and she was transported to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. The cause of death in the crash was a failure to obey a traffic signal. The incident left the roadway blocked for nearly four hours. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. We have shared every single piece of information about this case with you. So, stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.