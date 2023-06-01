Pacific Highway: Driver Dead after truck, Car Crash on Mid-North Coast

We are sharing with you the news of a horrifying crash that occurred in New South Wales Mid North Coast, Australia. The crash happened between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway. The crash was so horrific that the images recovered through the internet are so scary. The people are panicked to know about the frightening incident that caused the death of a man. The traffic was blocked on the Pacific Highway resulting in major traffic delays. The images of the crash reveal that it was so intense as nothing was left after it burnt into flames. Go through the whole article to get the entire information in detail.

It has been reported that the crash happened at Boolambayte, north of Buladelah, on Thursday morning. The police officials rushed to the accident site along with the fire brigade team but the vehicles blazed before the teams reached the spot. The car driver died on the spot but the truck driver was injured badly and rushed to Manning Base Hospital. He is 62 years old as reported. The fire services told that the fire was massive and it took hours to contain the fire.

Driver Dead after truck, Car Crash

When the Mid North Coast Rural Fire Service reached the accident spot, they found the two vehicles engulfed with fire and it was looking like a ball of fire at that time. Somehow, they were able to recover the truck driver and rushed him to the hospital. They also informed us that the whole area was filled with toxic smoke, so they had to use the breathing apparatus. And it took hours to take control of the fire. The identity of the car driver has not been found yet. After hours of operation, One lane of traffic has been opened in each direction on the northbound side of the highway, with traffic very heavy both ways.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision by looking out for all the possible causes. The truck driver will better tell about the collision as per the police. However, the witnesses revealed that it was very horrifying to see the vehicles blaze before them. As the news surfaced on the internet, people are investigating the cause of such a huge collision. The extensive cleanup is ongoing on the Pacific Highway. Emergency services are still operating the incident. More information about the incident is awaited. We will be back with further info whenever we sourced. Stay tuned.