Paco Rabanne Death Reason? Fashin Designer Paco Rabanne Passed Away at 88, Obituary

Paco Rabanne, a world-famous Spanish fashion designer sadly passed away at the age of 88. The highly acclaimed fashion designer will be always remembered as a fashion pioneer. According to the sources, the well-known designer took his last breath in his home in France. The news of his passing was confirmed by Puig, which is a parent company of his brands, which said,” marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on”. Because of his amazing designs, he gained global fame. Let’s find out the reason behind his unfortunate passing. Keep reading to know more details here.

As per the sources, Paco Rabanne sadly passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. The news was confirmed by his own company, Puig in Portsall, France. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his family and loved ones have been paying tribute to him and offering deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. Paco Rabanne’s official Twitter page wrote,” The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration”.

Paco Rabanne Death Reason?

Born as Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo on February 18, 1934, in Pasaia, Gipuzokoa, Spanish Republic. Paco’s father was a Republican Colonel and was executed by Francoist troops during the Spanish Civil War. Another side, Rabanne’s mother was a chief seamstress at Cristobal Balenciaga’s first couture house in Donostia.

Prior to presenting his debut collection of clothes, “Twelve Experimental Dresses,” in 1964, he first developed a small collection of large plastic embellishments and hooks, which he sold to several couture houses. Even then, he never thought of himself as a pure fashion designer; instead, he preferred to work with intriguing materials to produce clothing that was equally as much an engineering feat as it was a design feat.

Since the news of his death was confirmed, many popular personalities took their social media handles to pay tribute to him. V&A’s Twitter page wrote,” We are saddened to hear of the death of designer @PacoRabanne. Originally trained as an architect, he radicalised elite fashion design in the 1960s through his playful use of materials. He will be missed”. Because of his contribution to the community, he will be always remembered for his hard work. Stay tuned with us to know more updates.