Paco Rabanne Death Reason? Spanish Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Passed Away at 88

Recently shocking news has come on the internet that a very well-known fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at the age of 88. He was a very amazing fashion designer who was commonly known under the pseudonym of Paco Rabanne.

His real name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo he was professionality known as Paco Rabanne. He was a very popular fashion and perfume designer and he was a french Spanish fashion designer. He rose to fame in the 1960s after having started his profession making jewellery for Dior, Balenciaga and Givenchy. His designs became favourites among stars and models and he also costumes for Jane Fonda in Roger Vadim’s 1968 cult film ‘Barbarella’.His passing news left the fashion community in shock and pain. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Paco Rabanne Death Reason?

As per the report, Celebrated fashion and perfume designer, Paco Rabanne is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath in France on 3 February 2023, Friday at the age of 88. His demise news has been announced by the Spanish group Puig. Since the news has come on the internet, many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, his cause of death has been not disclosed yet and we are trying to connect with his family and friends for getting more information. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Paco Rabanne was born on 18 February 1934 in Pasaia, Spain. He completed his education at Beaux-Arts de Paris. He was a son of Francisco and Rabaneda Postigo. He got the Gold Medal Of Merit in the Fine Arts award. He was an amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. He was one of the best most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century. Many people have expressed their condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.