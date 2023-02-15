Paddy McKillen Death Reason? Belfast Businessman Paddy McKillen Passed Away, Obituary

An International hotelier and Belfast businessman, Paddy McKillen sadly passed away at the age of 99. It is saddening to learn that the patriarch of a family that built hugely successful interests in Ireland, London, the US, and France has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. Since the news of the businessman was announced on the Internet, his colleagues and loved ones are paying tribute to him and offered deep condolences to the family who is going through a difficult time. We are trying to collect more details related to his sudden passing and how did he die.

According to the sources, the founder of DC Exhausts, Mr McKillen, which began life on reclaimed marshland in Andersonstown, passed away peacefully at his adopted house in Southern France. At last time, he was surrounded by his family and friends. As per the sources, the Belfast businessman founded and built up the company before the start of the Troubles and during the confusing years of the seventies and eighties. Hundreds of tributes and condolences are now circulating on social media. Keep reading to get more details here.

Paddy McKillen Death Reason?

Born as Paddy (Patrick) McKillen in Andersonstown, West Belfast. His father owned a garage in the same suburb. At the age of 16, he joined and raised the family business, that later became one of the first garage chains in Northern Ireland, sold for EUR25m in 1990. In the 1990s, he turned his attention to creating an international property business. Later, he made his focused on buying properties with significant unrealized potential in key locations, improving them, and also managing and holding the assets for the long term.

Singer and songwriter Joby Fox, whose father had worked with the businessman at the Kennedy Way headquarters in Dubin, described him as an “inspiration”. He said,” Paddy is part of my DNA because I worked alongside him and my father. He was a big inspiration for me to aspire to great things. He was such an affable character. He was a lovely, lovely man with such positive energy. He and my father worked together, not just worked for him and that was what he was like. And that goes down through the family”.

As per the sources, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary details yet but we are trying to collect more details about this as the entire family is passing from a hard time. Paddy will be always remembered by his family and friends.