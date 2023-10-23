PAK vs AFG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023

Hello cricket lovers, we will share the details of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tournament’s next match. This league is gathering a lot of attention among the people and audience. This cricket match will be between Pakistan (PAK) and Afghanistan (AFG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. It will begin to play at 02:00 pm on Monday 23 October 2023. Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and many are expressing thier excitement to enjoy this match. The toss event will occur at 01:30 pm and the match will begin at 02:00 pm. Let us know more about this upcoming football match, so keep continuing your reading.
In this league, team India made thier name by winning all the matches and ranked at the top of the points table. It is the 22nd match and both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match of this tournament. Both of the teams, Pakistan and Afghanistan have played a total of four matches in this tournament. Pakistan has faced two wins or two losses and ranked in the 5th place on the points table. On the other side, Afghanistan has faced one win or three losses and ranked at the bottom of the points table.
PAK vs AGF (Pakistan vs Afganistan) Match Details
Match: Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AGF)
Tournament: ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Date: Monday 23 October 2023
Time: 02:00 pm
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium
PAK vs AGF (Pakistan vs Afghanistan) Playing Team Players
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman
Both of the teams have strong players in thier teams who will give thier best until the end of this match and it makes this match more interesting. If we talk about the prediction, then PAK has more chances to win this upcoming match but AGF can also perform thier best and can face victory. It is probably hard to predict about which team will win in this upcoming match. This match will be live telecast on Hotstar and all Star Sports channels. Fans supporting thier favorite players and waiting for this match. There is no chance of rain, whether is clear and no one among the players has any injury, so watch and enjoy it. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.
