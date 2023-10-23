PAK vs AFG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023

Hello cricket lovers, we will share the details of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tournament’s next match. This league is gathering a lot of attention among the people and audience. This cricket match will be between Pakistan (PAK) and Afghanistan (AFG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. It will begin to play at 02:00 pm on Monday 23 October 2023. Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and many are expressing thier excitement to enjoy this match. The toss event will occur at 01:30 pm and the match will begin at 02:00 pm. Let us know more about this upcoming football match, so keep continuing your reading.

In this league, team India made thier name by winning all the matches and ranked at the top of the points table. It is the 22nd match and both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match of this tournament. Both of the teams, Pakistan and Afghanistan have played a total of four matches in this tournament. Pakistan has faced two wins or two losses and ranked in the 5th place on the points table. On the other side, Afghanistan has faced one win or three losses and ranked at the bottom of the points table.

