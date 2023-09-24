Pakistan: 14-Yr-Old Shoots Dead Incestuous Father Who Raped Her For 3 Months

Pakistan SHOCKER: 14-Yr-Old Shoots Dead Incestuous Father Who Raped Her For 3 Months.

At approximately 6 AM on Saturday morning, Bilal Khan was shot in the head by his teenage daughter while he was asleep in his residence. In Pakistan’s Punjab province, a tragic incident unfolded as a 14-year-old girl allegedly shot and killed her father in their Gujjarpura residence in Lahore city. The police reported that the girl shared the harrowing details of how her father had been abusing her for the past three months. She told them that she could no longer bear the abuse and made the dreadful decision to end her father’s life using his own firearm. Police officer Sohail Kazmi, who is investigating the case, stated that Bilal Khan, the girl’s father and a tailor by profession, died instantly from the gunshot to the head.

Initially, the family attempted to conceal the incident and didn’t report it to the authorities. However, a neighbor alerted the police about the crime on Saturday afternoon. Senior police officers, including SP Hassan Bhatti, arrived at the scene, apprehended the suspect, her mother, brother, and a neighbor, and launched an investigation. This case gained prominence shortly after a Pakistani court sentenced a man to death for raping his own minor daughter. The judge emphasized the profound psychological trauma inflicted on the daughter, highlighting the betrayal of trust by her own father.

14-Yr-Old Shoots Dead Incestuous Father

Touch plays a significant role in a child’s life. Hugs can convey love and security, while high fives can be a way to acknowledge good work or achievements. These are examples of positive or “good touch” that make a child feel cared for, supported, and safe. Although we wish for a world where only positive touch exists, it’s crucial to recognize that children can encounter “bad touch.” Bad touch refers to any physical contact that makes a child feel uncomfortable, scared, or anxious. Examples include hitting or inappropriate touching of a child’s body.



Discussing abuse, especially sexual abuse, is a sensitive and challenging subject. It might seem daunting to broach this topic with children, and it may be tempting to ignore it. However, statistics indicate that 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys experience sexual abuse by the age of 18. This underscores the importance of parents having open conversations with their children about their bodies and providing them with tools to handle uncomfortable situations.