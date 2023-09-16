Pakistan Sadiqabad Road Accident: 8 Dead, 2 Injured

A car accident in Sadiqabad, Pakistan, on Saturday claimed the lives of 8 people and injured 2. The accident took place when a car crashed into a truck, resulting in the death of a woman passenger and her 3 children, while the truck driver sustained minor injuries. The accident happened on the outskirts of the city. The injured have been taken to Sheik Zayed Hospital in Sadiqabad for further medical care. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the car crashed into the truck. The accident reportedly took place near the Guddu Interchange. Let’s continue to read this whole article carefully to gather information.

The cause of the accident, reported by ARY News, appears to have been a speeding car. According to the report, the incident occurred near the Gudadu Interchange, where a vehicle collided with a truck, resulting in the death of a bride, a woman, and three children. The incident was reported to have occurred shortly after the truck collided with the car, resulting in the immediate transfer of the victims to Sheik Zayed Hospital. In a separate incident, at least four persons were reported to have been killed and ten others were injured in a Toba Tek Singh road accident. Scroll down to learn more about this incident.

A collision between a van and a tractor-trolley has resulted in the death of two male passengers and the injury of one female passenger, as reported by ARY News. The incident occurred in the Kamalia Road area of Toba Tek Singh in Pakistan. Upon the initial notification of the incident, a rescue team was dispatched to the scene, and medical assistance was provided to the passengers. Upon arrival, the deceased were taken to District Headquarters Hospital where they were declared dead upon arrival. The injured passengers were then transported to a rural health center in Razana. Keep reading to get complete knowledge related to this incident.

In yet another incident, seven individuals have been reported to have lost their lives following a collision between a car and a truck in Pakistan's Thatta District, as reported by ARY News on Tuesday. The deceased reportedly included two female passengers, four male passengers, and a female passenger, while the other fifteen passengers were said to have suffered minor injuries.