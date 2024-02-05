Pakistani ISI Agent Working at Indian Embassy in Russia Arrested From UP

In today’s article, we are going to share a piece of viral news with you. From recent news, we have come to know that UP’s anti-terrorist squad has arrested Russian Embassy employee Satyendra Siwal as a Pakistani ISI agent. Yes, you heard it right. As it spread rapidly on the internet, this news has grabbed a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see the news around them. After hearing this news, people have asked for answers to many questions like when was the Pakistani agent arrested. How Indian Russian Embassy employee Satyendra Siwal was found out to be a Pakistani agent and many other questions. However, we have collected for you every clear information related to this news. To read this news, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, we have found out that Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has taken up the responsibility of investigating the case of Satyendra Siwal, who has been identified as a Pakistani agent. It was told that the police team had arrested Satyendra Siwal from Meerut. Police said that he used to work in the Indian embassy in Russia to hide his identity. Pakistani agent Satyendra Siwal was collecting information from ISI on every issue related to the strategic activities of the Defense Ministry, External Affairs Ministry, and Indian military establishments.

Pakistani ISI Agent Working at Indian Embassy in Russia

The police continued their investigation on this matter and the police will rest only after extracting all the important information from Satyendra Siwal. Police have learned that he used to work as an India-based security assistant at the Indian Embassy in Moscow since 2021. This entire matter was exposed when the accused ISI handler was caught bribing the Ministry of External Affairs employees to get confidential information. After giving bribes, police set their sights on Satyendra Siwal, and seeing the right opportunity, he was arrested with all the evidence.

The police have revealed that there is a possibility of India being in danger after the criminal leaked India’s secret information. The police had started an investigation through electronic and physical surveillance. The police were successful in doing so and found out that Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village, had joined the anti-India network. The ongoing investigation of this case may take some time because the police have to collect more evidence which will help in solving this case. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.