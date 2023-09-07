Palghar: Three killed, Two Injured as Car Collides With Truck in Maharashtra’s

The breaking news is coming that three people lost their lives in a fatal accident. As per the sources, three people died and two others were critically injured. Recently, this news has gone viral and created a huge controversy. People are getting shocked after hearing this news. This news is circulating all around the internet. The incident took place on Maharashtra road. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for the viral news. This article, helps you to learn recent viral news. If you are interested to know this in detail, go through the page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, in a Maharashtra road accident, three people lost their lives while two were in critical condition after getting injured. Now, people are very curious to know how the accident happened. As per the reports, a speeding car was hit by a truck. The incident took place in Maharashtra, Palghar. On Wednesday, three people were killed and two seriously injured. The people who died are going from Mumbai to Gujarat. The driver who was traveling in the car lost the car’s balance which caused a fatal accident. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Two Injured as Car Collides With Truck

Further, the car broke the divider and hit the truck. The truck was in the opposite direction of the car. As we know most fatal accidents occur due to overspeeding. It is a natural psyche of humans to excel. If given a chance man is sure to achieve infinity in speed. But when we are sharing the road with other users we will always remain behind some or other vehicle. This incident reminded us of road safety. It is essential to always follow safety rules while driving outside. More information is mentioned below.

The people who were traveling in the car died on the spot while two others were critically injured. The people who were injured, their treatment is ongoing in the hospital. Accident is an unexpected event, typically sudden in nature and associated with injury, loss, or harm. Accidents are a common feature of the human experience and result in injury or permanent disability to large numbers of people worldwide every year. Many accidents also involve damage to or loss of property. We mourn the people who lost their lives in a fatal accident. The victim's identification is unknown.