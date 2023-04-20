Pamela Chopra Cause of Death? Yash Chopra’s Wife Pamela Chopra Passed Away at 74

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very Indian playback singer Pamela Chopra has passed away. She was a singer and the wife of the Indian film director Yash Chopra. She is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Thursday at the age of 74. Since the news has come on the internet and many people are very saddened by her death. Currently, the whole social media has been grieving her death. Many people must be very curious to know about Pamela Chopra and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Pamela Chopra was a very famous Indian playback singer who worked as a writer, dress designer, and co-producer in many YRF movies. She was the wife of the veteran Bollywood movie director Yash Chopra and was also a film writer and producer on her rights. She has sung many movie songs, all of them for her husband’s films from Kabhie Kabhie to Mujhse Dosti Karoge (1976 to 2002). Her name also appeared in the capacity of producer on the credit of certain movies made by her husband. She was a very successful lady who achieved huge respect due to her best work. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Pamela Chopra Cause of Death?

Indian playback singer Pamela Chopra is no more among his close ones and she took her last breath on 20 April 2023, Thursday when she was 74 years old. Her passing news has been confirmed by her family. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her death and now they must be very curious to know about her death of cause. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, there is no information about Pamela Chopra’s cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. But she died at the hospital in Mumbai. She is survived by his two sons Yash, Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. Since her passing news went out many people are expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.