Pandav Nagar: 20-year-old Stabbed to Death After fight in Delhi’s CCTV Video

Recently, a stabbing crime incident happened at Sangam Colony in central Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area. It is shared a 20 years old man was stabbed to his death and this news is currently running in the trends of the news channels. This incident attracts the interest of many who are hitting search engine platforms to learn more about this incident. Now, this news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites and there are many questions are arriving related to this incident. Let us continue this article and know the entire information related to this incident, so read wholly and completely.

It is shared that this stabbing incident took place at around 3 pm on Sunday 2 June 2023 at Sangam Colony, Pandav Nagar area of Central Delhi, India. He was stabbed merely 10 meters from his house and he was rushed to the Metro Hospital by the public where the doctors confirmed him dead. It is shared that he was stabbed in a public place but no one helps him. It is shared that two-three people engaged in a quarrel and they attacked the victim with a knife. Swipe up this page and continue reading to know more about the victim.

20-year-old Stabbed to Death After Fight

As per the sources, the victim is identified as Abhishek who was 20 years old at the time of his demise and he was a resident of Sangam Colony, Pandav Nagar. The mother of the victim said that no one came to save and rescue her son when he was being stabbed. The cause behind this quarrel will be ascertained when they nabbed the accused and the investigation is ongoing. It is shared that the local people took him to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries and lost his life. This news is gathering a lot of attention among the people and netizens.

His death broke the heart of his family and his family has registered a murder case. The incident scene was inspected by crime and forensic teams. Police shared that the accused have been identified on the basis of a local inquiry and teams are working to nab them. Currently, not many details have been shared related to this incident and there is no information available about the victim. The investigation is underway and we will update our article after getting more details.