Panday Store Today’s Written Update 30th September 2023

In this article, we are going to give you details of the Pandya Store 30th September 2023 written update. Pandya Store’s fans are eagerly waiting the today’s fresh episode. Currenlty, this show is on the top of the show’s ratings. Today’s topic is “Natasha clears the misunderstanding”. Today’s episode starts with Amba. She is in shock. Amba comes and asks Hetal what happened to Natasha. Hetal says Baal Gopal is coming to our home. Hetal says I’m going to bring juice for Natasha. Dolly says to Hetal you are injured, I will give her. Chabeli says to Amba can I distribute sweets with this good news.

Panday Store Written Update 30th September 2023

Dhawal arrives at the home. Chirag congratulates Dhawal and dances. Dhawal kisses Chirag and asks what happened why are you saying this? Hetal tells Dhawal to take care of Natasha because is not feeling well. Hetal says I’m going to give this juice to Natasha. Chiku yells at the workers. Shesh comes and says Suman is asking you. Chiku says Suman is the queen of somewhere, I will come when she calls. He says I don’t have time. Suman comes and says I bring food for you. Keep reading.

Chiku thinks that Suman has cooked all the food items that I like, she might have realized that I am a chiku. He eats the food. Hetal comes to Amrish and says I want to tell you something. He asks her what is good news. Hetal says maybe Natasha is pregnant. Amrish is happy and says this is good news. Natasha calls her college friend. She tells about the project. Dhawal comes and asks about her illness. Amrish comes to Dhawal. Amrish says Congratulations Dhawal. Dhawal says how can I become a father. Natasha comes and asks Dhawal about the papers.

Dollu comes and asks about Dhawa. She says congratulations Dhawal. Dolly says Natasha you are going to become mummy. Natasha says you are wrong, I am not pregnant. Everyone shocked. Dolly asks what are you saying, Natasha. Amba smiles. Natasha says Dhawal and my connection is still weak. Amba hugs Natasha. Amba says It is important to take time in a marriage life. Amba says everything will happen well if the time comes. Natasha says to Amba I’m not sad. Pranali’s father enters and cheki9ng the mall project design. Dhawal tells Amrish not to worry, I will get Natasha to sign it. Natasha enters the room and looks at Dhawal. Amba says that Natasha has done one good thing by not letting Dhawal come near her.