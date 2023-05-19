Pandit P Khurrana Death Reason? Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father And Renowned Astrologer Pandit P Khurrana Dies

We are going to share this death news with our great grief that Pandit P Khurana died and his death news is now circulating on the news and internet sites. He was the father of Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana who are Indian actors. He was also known as a renowned astrologer and now his death news is running in the trends of internet and social media platforms. His demise news is creating a great buzz on the internet and many people are curious to know more about his death. Let’s know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some important information related to this topic.

As per the exclusive news and information, he took his last breath on Friday 19 May 2023 at a private in Mohali. He was feeling unwell for the last few days and was recently admitted to a private hospital. His death news was confirmed by the spokesperson of Aparshakti in a statement. He died after owning to a prolonged incurable ailment and his death news made every saddened. He died due to a prolonged incurable ailment he was suffering from heart problems ad was undergoing treatment for his problem. It is also shared that he died due to a heart attack. The exact cause of his death is not shared yet.

Pandit P Khurrana Death Reason?

It is shared in a statement that he died at around 10:30 in the same hospital. He was one of the beloved of his family members, loved ones, and friends. His death news is shocking and heartbreaking news for his loved ones who are now mourning his death. His sons are popular stars in India and are also known as Indian actors and many of their fans are also sharing their reaction to his demise. He was survived by his family members including his wife, both sons, both daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren.

Social media is flooded with tributes for his death and many social media personalities also expressed thier condolences to his family. His funeral will be held later today but the exact day and date is not mentioned yet. Many of his son’s fans are supporting his family at this painful moment and expressing their sorrows. Currently, not much information has been shared about his death and we will update you soon. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.