Pandya Store Written Update 25th December 2023: Today’s Episode

1 hour ago
by Bhawna Yadav

Here we are coming back with a new fresh episode of Pandya Store. The viewers are eagerly waiting for today’s fresh episode of Pandya Store. The television show Pandya Store is gaining worldwide popularity. In this report, we will give you the details of the Pandya Store 25th December 2023 written update. Today’s topic is “Natasha finds clue against Rohan”. The episode starts with Pandya and Makhwana’s family who are in the City Hospital. The doctor says that Dhawal is now fine, whoever covered the wounds did the right things so the infection stopped. Natasha stands up and smiles. Amrish appreciates Natasha for her understanding which saved Dhawal. He says thank you to Natasha.

Pandya Store

Amba comes to Natasha and apologizes for saying her. She hugs Natasha and says thank you for saving Dhawal’s life. Suman pushes Natasha near her and asks Amba to don’t pretend to hug, I know everything you guys have done and said to my daughter. Suhani holds Dhawal’s hand and says I will take care of Dhawal. Natasha looks at Dhawal suddenly Sandeep comes and worries for her. He asks who takes her in danger. Suddenly he changes his words and says I worry for Neetu and asks to Neetu if she is fine. Dhawal gets jealous.

Pandya Store Written Update 25th December 2023

Dhawal asks his friend why is Neetu’s brother so clingy to Natasha. He asks to separate Sandeep from Natasha otherwise he will shoot him. Sandeep asks if I drop off of all you. Chiku says no, there is no need. Natasha hits Rohan and his lighter falls. Natasha remembers that same lighter she saw in the jungle. She thinks he is the same guy but what he is doing with Dhawal. At home, Suman asks Natasha where did you get this lighter from. Chiku says that it is Natasha’s, now she started smoking.

Natasha says that she saw this lighter in the jungle and the same guy she saw in the hospital. Suman shouts at Natasha for always finding a way to meet with Dhawal. She says I don’t want to hear the name of Dhawal, I am going to take something to eat. Chiku and Suman leave from there. Natasha says my heart is saying that he is the same guy, I need to inform Dhawal. Amrish says to Dhawal that today he is releasing him from his promise. Dhawal smiles and hugs Amrish. Sandeep waits for Natasha. Natasha reads the papers and says you did not tell me this earlier, if the contract is canceled then I have to pay triple it.

