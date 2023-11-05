Headline

Pankaj Tripathi: Napping on Set and Khichdi Diet Revealed

38 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he can nap in middle of shot, eats only khichdi during shoot: ‘Neck muscles ko train kara hai’. Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Pankaj Tripathi shares that he can take a nap during a shoot and sticks to eating only khichdi, citing it as a way to train his neck muscles. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Pankaj Tripathi has disclosed that he creates the illusion of being fully engaged in a director’s instructions while, in reality, he might be sneaking a nap during a scene.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, renowned for his exceptional acting skills, recently shared insights into his approach to delivering convincing performances. He mentioned that he maintains a diet of khichdi during shoots. In a Film Companion interview, he also disclosed his ability to nap discreetly during a scene, having honed the skill of appearing attentive with his eyes closed, ensuring no one can tell he’s asleep. He explained, “I can doze off in the middle of a scene.

When the director calls ‘Roll, camera, rolling’ and it’s not my line but someone else’s, I slip into a light sleep while appearing as if my character is listening with closed eyes. I incorporate it in a way that both the director and the audience believe I’m fully engaged when I say ‘Ya, ya…’—it actually means I’m about to doze off. I’ve trained my neck muscles to ensure that I don’t nod off visibly.” Pankaj also discussed the connection between food and acting in the interview. He responded, “As long as our stomach, as actors, isn’t in good shape, you can put anything into it, and when the need arises to hide it, you’ll have trouble. That’s why I stick to eating khichdi on shooting days.” Pankaj also discussed the connection between food and acting in the interview. He responded, “As long as our stomach, as actors, isn’t in good shape, you can put anything into it, and when the need arises to hide it, you’ll have trouble. That’s why I stick to eating khichdi on shooting days.” He mentioned that for the entire 60-day shoot of his upcoming film, “Atal,” he exclusively consumed the khichdi he personally cooked.

Pankaj Tripathi avoided ordering it from external sources, as he preferred to be in control of the cooking process, using no oil or spices. He included homemade ghee, turmeric, and locally sourced vegetables in his khichdi. He emphasized the importance of keeping the mind and body in harmony, highlighting the necessity for actors to have a light diet. Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming projects include the biopic “Main Atal Hoon,” portraying former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Additionally, he is set to appear in Anurag Basu’s “Metro In Dino” and the sequel “Stree 2.” Notably, he was honored with the National Film Award for his remarkable performance in “Mimi.”

