Parag Desai Death Reason? Wagh Bakri Tea Group’s ED Parag Desai Passed Away

32 mins ago
by Bhawna Yadav

We are announcing the passing of Parag Desai. The shocking news is coming that the Wagh Bakri Tea Group’s ED Parag Desai passed away. In this article, we are going to talk about Parag Desai. Parag Desai was the son of a very well-known Rasesh Desai. As we know Rasesg Desai is the managing director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Wagh Bakri is a huge brand in India. Further, the sudden passing of Parag Desai left the whole community in shock. People are shocked after hearing his demise report and show their interest in knowing about Parag Desai’s cause of death. Read more in the next section.

Parag Desai Death Reason

According to the sources, recent reports are coming that the executive director of Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Limited, Parag Desai recently passed away. The executive Director Parag Desai was mostly known for his Wagh Bakri brand of tea. Sadly, Parag Desai passed away on October 22, 2023. He took his last breath at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. The executive director Parag Desai was only 49 years old during his passing. If you are searching for his cause of death let us inform you that a few days ago he was met with an accident in which he was badly injured. Keep reading.

Parag Desai Death Reason?

Furthermore, he was admitted to a private hospital for his injuries but unfortunately, he could to survive and died on Sunday evening. He was living with his wife Vidisha and his daughter Parisha. As per Parag Desai’s family’s report, on October 15 he was met with a fatal accident. He was on a morning walk during the accident time. The terrible incident took place at Iscon Ambli Road in which Parag Desai was badly injured. He suffered from a head injury. Initially, he was admitted to Prahladnager private hospital began his condition became critical.

After that Parag Desai was admitted to another private hospital. Parag Desai was the 4rth generation entrepreneur of the Wagh Bakri Tea brand. He received his MBA degree from Long Island University which is located in New York, USA. He was too passionate about traveling and he was a wildlife lover. Parag Desai was known for his hard work and dedication. This time is very tough for his family after his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all the young men and women he impacted during his life. The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship.

