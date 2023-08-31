Paralysed Woman Dies Stranded in Hot Car After Running Out of Gas

Such a piece of heart-wrenching news has come to the fore on social media which will blow your mind. A 36-year-old paralyzed Missouri woman has died after being trapped in a hot car after she ran out of gas on a highway, reports have revealed. This news is spreading like fire on the internet. People are asking many questions like: When did the accident happen? Has this accident caused much damage? Are the police looking for this case and there are many other questions that arise regarding this accident? Do all of you also want to know about this accident, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article, we have brought complete news related to this accident for you.

It has been told that the woman was a resident of Jefferson City, Missouri. On 25 August 2023, while she was traveling in her car, her car suddenly started moving on a highway. At the same time, the car became so hot that due to the end of all the gas in that car, it got trapped in that car itself, due to which he died. After hearing this incident, people got goosebumps. Because that woman died in a very painful way.

The police have started investigating this case and have found out that the woman’s name was Megan Oxley and she was 36 years old. The police said that the day this accident happened to her, her family was not aware of it, due to which Megan’s family was worried about her. When the police took the statements of the family members, Megan’s sister Amber Jones said that until Megan did not reach home late, she thought that she might be with someone and she also said that she had not thought that her sister All this will happen with. The police have handled this woman’s case very seriously and have also started their investigation.

As per the information, we have got to know that both the girls helped the women to get out of the car but unfortunately, they both failed. The reason behind the failure is that the woman was paralyzed from the waist down and because of the young age of both the kids. they failed. In this incident both the children are safe. And they were handed over to the family members. Till now, we have discovered this much information, but we assure you that as soon as we get the information, we will update this article for you all. Bookmark this webpage for the latest updates of the news.