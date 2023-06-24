Parents Found Dead by Daughter at El Cajon Home, Neighbors Shocked

There is the saddest news is coming forward that a couple found dead by their daughter at a Cajon home. This news is making the headlines on the news channels and running in the trends of the internet sites. There is an investigation begun by the authorities after founding the couple dead. This news is creating a storm among the netizens and lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds related to this incident. Let us what happened to them, the cause of their death and also talk more about this incident in this article, so read it completely.

As per the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the police received a call around 09:45 a.m. on Thursday 22 June 2023 from a girl who shared that she found her parents dead. The parent found dead by their 14 years old daughter when she arrived home and found them dead. The dead couple were identified as Eric Orpinela who was a 42 years man and his wife Denise Helen Orpinela who was a 39 years old woman. Now this news is getting so much attention on the internet and many people are showing their interest in this matter. Swipe up this page and know more about this incident.

Parents Found Dead by Daughter at El Cajon Home

It is shared that the couple was found dead in their bedroom in the 200 block of East Bradley Ave by their daughter on Thursday. Her daughter is a 14-year-old girl and she is now expressing her sadness for the loss of her parents. After getting reported about this incident, police arrived at the incident scene and confirmed the couple was dead. It is shared that the couple had trauma to the upper torso and head areas. The authorities confirmed the cause of their death following Denise Helen Orpinela was a homicide, and Eric Orpinela died by suicide.

After getting reported about the dead couple, the police began an investigation and the investigation is underway. The couple died of gunshot wounds and the preliminary results of the autopsies show. It is also shared in the police reports, that the cause of death for Denise was homicide, and Eric's was suicide. Still, lots of questions are not conformed related to this incident. It is shared that Eric is the only suspect in the deaths said by Jarjura in a statement.