Park Seo-bo Cause of Death? Key Figure in Dansaekhwa Movement, Dies at 91

Recently news has come to light that Park Seo-bo has passed away.

Park Seo-bo was a very famous South Korean painter. He was born on 15 November 1931 in South Korea. He completed his studies at Hongik University. His dream since childhood was to become a very famous painter when he grows up and he also fulfilled this dream. He has fascinated people with many of his paintings.

Due to this people give them a lot of respect and kindness. It is said that he has been given awards many times for his painting talent. But the recent news of his death has left everyone disappointed, after which people want to know when and how he died. Answering this question, let us tell you that Park Seo-bo breathed her last at the age of 91 and said goodbye to this world on October 14, 2023. The cause of Park Seo-bo’s death is said to be a disease like cancer.

Although he was battling cancer for a long time and could not win his battle. His family is more saddened by his death, but his loved ones and the South Korean community are also immersed in grief after hearing the news of his death. We pray that God rests the soul of a great man like Park Seo-bo and gives courage to his family to fight this grief. We will continue to bring more such interesting news for you, till then stay with us.