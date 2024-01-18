CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Passenger Trapped After Car Flips in 3-Vehicle Crash on Hwy, CCTV Video Footgae

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

Once again we are here to share shocking news with you. From recent news, we have come to know that passengers are trapped after a car overturned in a collision between three vehicles on the highway. Yes, you heard it right. This news is making headlines on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing the news of a passenger trapped after a car overturned in a collision between three vehicles on the highway, people showed interest in knowing this matter in depth and started asking many questions like when this incident happened.

Passenger Trapped After Car Flips

What have been the consequences of this incident? Have the police continued their investigation on this matter and many other questions? However, we have collected for you every clear information related to this matter. But before that, let us tell you that to read this news, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article. As we have told you at the beginning of the article, there has been news of passengers getting trapped after a car overturned in a collision between three vehicles on the highway.

Passenger Trapped After Car Flips in 3-Vehicle Crash on Hwy

According to the information, we have come to know that the incident of a car overturning in a collision between three vehicles on the highway took place on Wednesday afternoon. In this accident, the passenger had to face many problems like heavy traffic, closed roads, blockades, etc. Upon receiving information about this matter, California Highway Patrol reached the spot and deemed it necessary to handle the matter. The police, while continuing their investigation on this matter, shared some shocking statements with the public that the incident occurred at the intersection of Highway 101 and Exline Road between Paso Robles and San Miguel at around 3:48 a.m.

There was a massive collision between three vehicles. The victims of this incident were admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment on the spot, from where the treatment of the victims is continuing. However, the police are continuing their investigation on this matter and have tried to collect some evidence and witnesses. This accident, like other accidents, was a warning that we should always drive with caution and safety. So far, only this news has come to light related to this accident, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

do sex pills actually work rhino sex pills how to use magic johnson male enhancement best book to cure premature ejaculation top 5 male enhancement products vitamin c supplements with viagra savage grow plus male enhancement reviews super natural male enhancement ryan masters best niytic oxiside pills for sex where can i buy sexual enhancement pills do gummies work for weight loss do any over the counter weight loss pills work ingredients alli diet pill prescription diet pills white with blue specks where to buy keto fusion gummies keto acv 20 gummies reviews burning man diet pills what diet pill is like adipex taking diet pills after gastric sleeve lose weight in 30 days challenge does shark tank back the keto diet pills garcinia fat loss pills best fruit gummies for weight loss seafood diet to lose weight beta keto weight loss pills keto 6tm pills review oasis hemp gummy athletic star promotes cbd for pain what cbd to take for anxiety elite hemp products gummies live well cbd gummies price best cbd company for anxiety and depression dolly pardon cbd gummies cbd and cannabis product businesses bus driver thc gummies natural cbd products which cbd products have the most canibinoids cbd gummy boxes can cbd gummies help with covid are cbd gummies illegal in georgia