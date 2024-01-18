Passenger Trapped After Car Flips in 3-Vehicle Crash on Hwy, CCTV Video Footgae

Once again we are here to share shocking news with you. From recent news, we have come to know that passengers are trapped after a car overturned in a collision between three vehicles on the highway. Yes, you heard it right. This news is making headlines on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing the news of a passenger trapped after a car overturned in a collision between three vehicles on the highway, people showed interest in knowing this matter in depth and started asking many questions like when this incident happened.

Passenger Trapped After Car Flips in 3-Vehicle Crash on Hwy

According to the information, we have come to know that the incident of a car overturning in a collision between three vehicles on the highway took place on Wednesday afternoon. In this accident, the passenger had to face many problems like heavy traffic, closed roads, blockades, etc. Upon receiving information about this matter, California Highway Patrol reached the spot and deemed it necessary to handle the matter. The police, while continuing their investigation on this matter, shared some shocking statements with the public that the incident occurred at the intersection of Highway 101 and Exline Road between Paso Robles and San Miguel at around 3:48 a.m.

There was a massive collision between three vehicles. The victims of this incident were admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment on the spot, from where the treatment of the victims is continuing. However, the police are continuing their investigation on this matter and have tried to collect some evidence and witnesses. This accident, like other accidents, was a warning that we should always drive with caution and safety.