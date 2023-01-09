Pastor Jack Hayford Death Reason? Author Jack Hayford Ministries Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Jack Hayford passed away reportedly. He was an American author who is no longer among his close ones. He breathed last on Sunday when he was 88 years old. Recently his passing news went viral on social media platforms and as soon as this news went uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. It is very painful and shocking news for those who knew him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article. So let’s continue the article.

Jack’s full name was Pastor Jack Hayford and he was a very well-known American author, Pentecostal minister and chancellor emeritus of The King’s University. He was also a founder of The Church on the Way in Van Nuys, California. In Southlake, he discover king’s University where he worked as chancellor. He also performed as a president of the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel for 5 years. He was a very hardworking and amazing person who always will be missed by the people. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Pastor Jack Hayford Death Reason?

As per the report, a renowned founder and chancellor Pastor Jack Hayford has passed away at the age of 88. He had taken his last breath on 8 January 2023, Sunday. Since his passing news went out many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But his cause of death has been not disclosed yet. But it is believed that he passed away due to his old age. He died peacefully in his sleep early on Sunday morning. Since his passing news went out many people are very shocked by his sudden death. You are on the right page for more information, so please read the complete article.

Pastor Jack Hayford was born on 25 June 1934 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He attended Oakland Technical High School. After completing his graduation in 1952, he moved back to Los Angeles to attend Life Pacific University. As far as we know, his passing news has been confirmed by Jack Hayford ministries. He was a very amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. They are paying a tribute to him on social networking sites. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more information.