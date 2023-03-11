Pat McCormick Death Reason: 4-Time Olympic Diving Champion Dies Aged 92:- One of the greatest and most well-known American divers who won two consecutive Summer Olympics, in 1952 and 1956 event, Pat McCormick sadly passed away at the age of 92. It is heartbreaking to hear that the world’s popular former competitive diver has gone from this world leaving her family and community devastated. According to the sources, Pat McCormick passed away in an assisted living home on Tuesday in Orange County, California, as per the Seal Beach Sun. She won both the individual diving events at the Olympics in 1952 and 1956, doing so the second time after the birth of son Tim earlier that year.

Pat McCormick Career & Personal Life

During her entire career, McCormick gained huge success and love from her loved ones and earned massive respect from her colleagues who always stood with her. Since the news of her passing was confirmed on social media, many fans and her loved ones are paying tribute to her and offering their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. According to the sources, Pat McCormick took her last breath on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the age of 92. She was a popular diver during her career but the world doesn’t forget her yet.

A Facebook post made by her friend, Heidi Miller wrote,” I lost a best friend of 44 years yesterday. Pat McCormick. 92 years young. 4 Gold Medal Olympic Champion in diving. 1952 & 1956. We have traveled the world together. 4 Olympics. 3 cruises. 10 trips to Cabo”.

She continued,” Pat McCormick Educational Foundation helped many underserved youth. Devoted friend. Animal lover. She was kind, supportive, encouraging, loving and giving”.

Born as Patricia Joan Keller McCormick on May 12, 1930 in Seal Beach, California, US. She gained attention as a young diver in the 1930s and 1940s for performing dives that were prohibited for female competitors and for training off the Los Alamitos Bridge in Long Beach, California Harbor. She went to California State University, Long Beach, Long Beach City College, and Woodrow Wilson Classical High School. Her husband, Glenn was a diving coach for her and as well as for other Olympic diving medalists.

Pat McCormick Death Reason

But they couple separated after 24 years of marriage. He died in 1995. The couple had two children, Tim and Kelly. Being an athlete, she also appeared on an episode of To Tell The Truth in 1957. Well, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangement of Pat McCormick. She will be always remembered by her family and friends. Keep her in your memories and thoughts.