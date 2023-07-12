PAT vs BOTF Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team Patronato vs Botafogo Copa Sudamericana

Hello friends, Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. Copa Sudamericana league is very famous and this league is back one more time with its two outstanding teams. The match will be held between Patronato vs Botafogo. Both teams have a massive fan following as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the PAT vs BOTF match and we will share it with you in this article.

Copa Sudamericana League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both team players are ready to show their gameplay in the playground as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Copa Sudamericana match between Patronato vs Botafogo will be played at Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Football lovers must be very curious to know about the match details indulging the team, data, day, venue, time, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team:Patronato (PAT) vs Botafogo (BOTF)

Date: 13th July 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella

League:Copa Sudamericana

Patronato (PAT) Possible Playing 11: 1.Julio Salva, 2. Lucas Kruspzky, 3. Sergio Ojeda, 4. Facundo Cobos, 5. Cristian Gonzalez, 6. Juan Cruz-Esquivel, 7. Nicolas Domingo, 8. Lautaro Geminiani, 9. Nazareno Solis, 10. Ignacio Russo, 11. Sebastian Malimberni

Botafogo (BOTF) Possible Playing 11: 1.Lucas Perri, 2. Victor Cuesta, 3. Rafael Pereira da Silva, 4. Hugo Goncalves Ferreira Neto, 5. Adryelson Lima Silva, 6. Luis Henrique, 7. Danilo Neves, 8. Junior Santos, 9. Carlos Eduardo, 10. Vinicius Lopes, 11. Tiquinho Soares

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. The match is going to be played between Patronato vs Botafogo on 13th July 2023 from 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella. The PAT team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and the BOTF team won 4 matches, draw 1 match, and lost 0 matches. The PAT team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.