Patna Coaching Class Viral Video, Bihar Chemistry Coaching Class Video Viral on Internet

Recently the news has come on the internet that local officers peeked into a chemistry coaching class in Patna, Bihar and they discovered something stunning. The class was supposed to prepare the student well and assist them to get ready for tests. But it has been discovered to be running a dirty business. Recnetly the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The chemistry class in question is running in Patna for many years and is very famous as one of the best schools in the area. It was established that pupils who want to do best on competitive exams like NEET and JEE could get good teaching. Students had to spend a lot of money in order to get admission to this institute, which promised them to give the best education, resources and facilities. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by this news. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Patna Coaching Class Viral Video

As per the report, police found something shocking but the investigation revealed that behind the scenes, the institute was running illegal work. Not only did the coaching class teach, but it also did things that were against the law like selling drugs, gambling and prostitution. During a sudden raid on the institute, the authorities discovered evidence of illegal activities. The raid occurred as a concerned resident caught doubtful things going on in and around the building and informed the police. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, During the raid, the police located many rooms in the academy that were being used for unlawful things. In some of the rooms, they found alcohol, drugs and other things that were against the law. They also found multiple males and females who were having s*xual relations. Since the news has gone out on social media people in Bihar sends their kids to this institute for education. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.