Patrick French Cause of Death? British Writer Patrick French Passed Away at 57

The world is mourning the passing of the popular British writer and academician, Patrick French who sadly passed away at the age of 57. Yes, a well-known historian who was the former inaugural Dean of the School of Arts and Science at Ahmedabad University has left this world leaving his family and colleague devastated. It is saddening to learn about the sudden passing of the writer. According to the sources, the writer took his last breath on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in London. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing and how did it happen with him.

Since the news of the writer was broke on the Internet, many fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and offering their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. Unfortunately, Patrick was survived by his wife Meru Gokhale, a former publisher at Penguin Press Group, and their four children. Indian historian, Ramachandra Guha took his Twitter and tweeted,” Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Patrick French. He was a wonderful writer, whose book on Francis Younghusband and VS Naipaul are classics of modern biographical writing. He was also a very fine human being, unfailingly generous to friends and strangers alike”. Meru Gokhale said that her husband was an exceptional father, friend, husband, teacher, and mentor to many.

Patrick French Cause of Death?

Born as Patrick French was born on March 5, 1966. At the age of 25, the French set out to follow in the footsteps of the British explorer Francis Younghusband on a journey into Central Asia. Younghusband: The Last Great Imperial Explorer, the result of this, was published in 1994. The novel later went on to win the W. H. Heinemann Prize from the Royal Society of Literature and the Somerset Maugham Award.

His next book, Liberty or Death: India’s Journey to Independence and Division was published in 1997 and received the author accolades and brickbats in equal parts. It described the “revisionist view” of Mahatma Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s role in the Indian Independence Movement, there were a few calls to ban the book in India as well. Later in 2011, French released his book titled “India: A Portrait”. Unfortunately, the great artist dies after losing his battle with cancer for four years. He was working on the authorized biography of Novel Laureate Doris Lessing. He will be always remembered by his family and friends.