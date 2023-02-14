Patrick Joseph Stone Death? Actress Sharon Strone’s Brother Patrick Joseph Stone Passed Away At 57

Sharon Stone, a well-known Hollywood actress, and her family is mourning the passing of their beloved family member who has gone from this world. Yes, Sharon Stone’s brother, Patrick Joseph Stone died at the age of 57. Unfortunately, the actor’s brother passed away two years after his 11-month-old son named River’s death. He was a close relative of the family who passed away at 57. It is hard to believe that the loving Stone family member has gone from this world leaving them alone. Sharon was forced to say goodbye to the loving family member over the weekend.

According to the media reports, Patrick Joseph Stone took his last breath on Sunday morning in Pennsylvania. Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, several personalities and individuals are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to the family who is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved member two days ago. Sharon shared a tearful video on Instagram and said,” Hello everybody, This message is to confirm that yes we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday. Yes, he is the man who was the father to River, who we lost last year at 11 months old”.

Patrick Joseph Stone Death?

The video continued,” He is survived by his wife Tasha and his son Hunter and his daughter Kaylee. Like my family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences”. Now, many are trying to know the cause of his death and how did it happen. According to the sources, Patrick Stone died from sudden cardiac death due to heart disease. It is unclear if he was hospitalized at the time of death.

Since the news of Patrick’s passing was confirmed by the actress, several big personalities are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him and giving deep condolences to them. It is hard to believe for the family they lost another family member in meantime as last year, Patrick’s son lost his life after total organ failure at 11 months old.

Tasha, Patrick Stone’s wife also confirmed her husband passing through a statement that reads,” My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River… I don’t know what else to say, he was my world”.