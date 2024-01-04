CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Patrick Pinedo Cause of Death? Patrick Pinedo Denver CO, Man killed in New Year’s Day

8 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Recently, there was a tragic hit-and-run accident that took the life of Patrick Pinedo. He was a well-known figure in the Denver, Colorado community and the news of his death is heartbreaking news to his family, friends, and loved ones who are mourning his loss. The news of this fatal accident is trending rapidly on the internet and news channels. It is creating a stir and attracting the interest of many people who are visiting online platforms to get more information. Our sources have collected all the available details related to this incident and we will try to cover every single information.

Patrick Pinedo

After this fatal accident occurred, the Denver Police Department launched an investigation and continues to investigate the incident. Patrick Pinedo died in the incident, which occurred on Monday, 1 January 2024, near Parkfield Lake Park, located between the Montebello and Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhoods in Denver. It is also reported that the incident occurred at the intersection of East 53rd Avenue and North Chambers Road on New Year’s Day. He suffered multiple injuries in the collision incident which led to his unfortunate demise. There are many details left to share, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Patrick Pinedo Cause of Death?

Reportedly, Patrick was riding in an Acura when it was hit by a Dodge Caravan. The driver of the Dodge fled the scene on foot and is still at large. After this incident, the MLA reached the spot and saw his dead body. They confirmed his death at the scene and the cause of death was injuries sustained from a hit-and-run collision. Although it is suspected that the driver of the Dodge was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, there is no indication that he was under the influence at the time of the incident. Keep continuing your reading to know more…

He was one of the most beloved and active members of the Denver community. He was a famous person who lost his life after a tragic accident on New Year’s Day. He was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. His demise has deeply affected his loved ones and many are expressing grief over his sudden loss. He was known for his warm and kind nature. He will be deeply missed by his pure-hearted loved ones. We have mentioned all the available details above in this article and we will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

