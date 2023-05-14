Paul Lyttle Death Cause? Paul Lyttle Musician From Ireland Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known singer Paul Lyttle has passed away. He was a musician from Northern Ireland who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Recently his sudden demise news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now they have been searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Paul Lyttle and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Paul Lyttle Death Cause?

A very talented musician Paul Lyttle is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 13 May 2023, Saturday. His sudden death news has been confirmed by Numerous artists, who worked with Paul Lyttle. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people broken by his death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not revealed by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Is Paul Lyttle?

Paul Lyttle was a very talented and popular musician from Northern Ireland. He was a member of many bands like The Carpetbaggers, Chips Again, Chips, Lyttle People and later Tequila Sunrise. He sang and played the guitar and he also served as producer, songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist. From the mid-1970s and mid-1098s, Paul Lyttle and singer Linda Martin worked together. Cross Your Heart, written by Paul Lyttle and performed by Tina Reynolds, in October 1973 won the Irish National Song Contest. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Paul Lyttle was likely born in either 1943 or 1944 and he completed his education at Bangor Grammar School in Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland. At Queen's University in Belfast, he pursued English and Psychology, but he was not able to finish his studies due to conflicts with his musical endeavours. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been broken by his death and now they are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tributes to him on the social media platfroms. May Lyttle's soul rest in peace.