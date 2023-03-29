Paul O’Grady Death Reason? TV Presenter and Comedian Paul O’Grady Passed Away at 67

The American film industry is mourning the passing of a popular broadcaster and actor, Paul James O’Grady sadly passed away at the age of 67. Paul James O’Grady was a prominent presenter and comedian of the industry who has appeared in some of popular shows and movies. Unfortunately, he died peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 28, 2023. According to the sources, the news of his death was confirmed by his husband Andre Portasio in a statement. His unfortunate passing has left everyone in shockwaves as no one was expecting this heartbreaking news. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and how did he die?

Since the news of the actor was confirmed on social media, many fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. A Facebook page All on the Board shared a post that reads,” Rest in peace Paul O’Grady. You will be forever loved, always missed, and never forgotten. Sending love to your family, friends, and fans”. During his entire career, he earned huge respect and love from his loved ones.

Paul O’Grady Death Reason?

The statement was released by Andre Portasio that reads,” It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. “We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss. “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals, and all those who enjoyed his humor, wit, and compassion”. Born as Paul James O’Grady on June 14, 1955, in Tranmere, Cheshire, England.

He rose his fame in the 1990s with his iconic scouse drag queen persona Lily Savage, going on to present the game show Blankety Blank and other light entertainment programs. Along with this, he also hosted a number of chat shows and also shows his love for dogs to the screen. He had been touring Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie. He was due to appear on Boom Radio in less than two weeks’ time for Easter Sunday. His sudden passing is a huge loss for the community. Neither family nor any official statement shared the funeral arrangements of Paul. We request you to main privacy at this time. He will be always remembered by his family and friends.