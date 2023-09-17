Paul Woseen Cause of Death? The Screaming Jets bassist Paul Woseen Passsed Away at 56

According to a piece of recent news, it has been revealed that Australian rock Paul Woseen has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. This news has attracted a lot of people’s attention as soon as it came on the internet. People are becoming very excited to know the reason for Paul Woseen’s death. Even now people have started asking many questions related to the death of Paul Woseen, when did Paul Woseen die? Was Paul Woseen suffering from some disease due to which he died there are many questions that people want to know. Keeping such things in mind, we have brought you complete news related to the death of Paul Woseen. Stay with us till the end of the article and know this news in depth.

Before knowing about Paul Woseen’s death, let us tell you about Paul Woseen. Paul Woseen was a very famous Australian rock musician. He was born in Sydney in 1989. He started his music career in the early 90s. He has introduced people to many of his songs like “Better”, “October Grey”, “Shivers”, “Sad Song” and many more. He had contributed to the music industry and the news of his death has silenced the entire music industry. Everyone is sad to hear the news of his death as he was the oldest musician.

Paul Woseen Cause of Death?

We all are also becoming very curious to know the reason for his death. Answering this question, let us tell you that the cause of Paul Woseen’s death has not been revealed yet. Even the news of his death was shared on his official Instagram account @thescreamingjetsofficial which said that Paul Woseen has said goodbye to all of us at the age of 56. After hearing this news, his fans got a deep shock, because no one thought that he would die suddenly.

Paul Woseen was a member of the renowned Australian music rock band The Screaming Jets. His family is very sad after his death because they have lost a member of their family. His fans and his loved ones have shared some of his pictures in his memory on their social media and have written that he was always a very good music artist and even after his death, he will remain immortal in the hearts of people. We pray that God rests the soul of Paul Woseen.