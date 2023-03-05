Paulo Caruso Death Reason? Cartoonist Paulo Caruso Dies at 73 in São Paulo

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a well-known cartoonist Paulo Caruso has passed away recently. He was a caricaturist, cartoonist, musician and artist who is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 73 on Saturday. His death left his close ones very saddened and shocked by his death and now they are grieving his death. Now many people are searching for Paulo Caruso’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Caruso was a very famous cartoonist who was from Brazil. His full name was Paulo José Hespanha Caruso but he was professionally known as Paulo Caruso. He was a similar twin of cartoonist Chico Carusom, the father of director Paulinho Caruso, and the uncle of comic Fernando Caruso. He worked in Isto É magazine where he spent many years and he signed the cartoon of the week, Avenida Brasil. When he was 5 years old he started painting under the influence of his grandpa, and his first newspaper appearance was in the late 1960s. Scroll down the page to the next page for more information.

Paulo Caruso Death Reason?

Paulo Caruso Death Reason?

Cartoonist Paulo Caruso is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday 4 March 2023 at the age of 73. His passing news has been confirmed by Politician Eduardo Suplicy on social media. On the basis of the report, He died on Saturday at Hospital Nove de Julho from bowel cancer.

Paulo Caruso was a very famous person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. He attended USP between 1969 to 1976 to study architecture. Since his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. Many people expressed their deep condolences and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.