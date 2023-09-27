Pava LaPere Death Reason? Maryland Tech CEO Named on Forbes’ Prestigious 30 Under 30 List Found Dead

A 26-year-old female technology CEO, who was reported missing on September 25, was found dead in her Baltimore apartment on Monday morning. The victim sustained blunt-force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Forbes 30 under 30 honoree Pava Lapre, a social impact entrepreneur, was found in her luxurious Mount Vernon apartment on Monday morning, shortly after being reported missing. According to reports, Lapre owned a company worth approximately $7 million. At this time, authorities have declined to disclose the identity of the individual who placed the 911 call.
Pava LaPerre was the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of EcoMap Technology, a company she co-founded from her university dorm room when she was 22 years old. The company’s mission is to ensure that ecosystem information is available to all and that “intelligent technology can digitize ecosystems,” according to its website. In addition to being recognized by Forbes, Pava was named to the 40 Under 40 Baltimore list and the 25 Under 25 Maryland list for innovation. She was considered to be one of the “brightest stars” in Baltimore and a “compassionate visionary” by those who had known her. Swipe to know more details related to her death case.
Pava LaPere Death Reason?
No arrests have been made and police haven’t released any possible motives. LaPere’s social media posts show she was originally from Tucson, Arizona. She was single, according to building tenants. “It’s pretty scary,” Chris McNees, one of the building’s tenants, told CBS News Baltimore. “It’s bad enough it happened anywhere in the city, but it’s even worse that it happened in this building.” “I can’t imagine why it would happen here,” McNees said. LaPere lived at the former Congress Hotel, which has since been converted into apartments. Zahlco, the building’s manager, said one-bedroom apartments start at about $1,500 a month.
Under LaPere’s leadership, EcoMaps has secured a total of seven million dollars in funding over the past eighteen months. The Baltimore-based startup also emphasizes diversity, with LaPere’s LinkedIn page noting that the company is comprised of fifty percent women and fifty percent people of color. According to its website, EcoMaps has clients such as the Aspen Institute and Meta, among others. Upon LaPere’s passing, EcoMaps issued a statement expressing its condolences and noting that LaPere’s dedication to the company, Baltimore, and its mission of amplifying the vital work of ecosystems throughout the country, as well as its commitment to creating a deeply inclusive culture, set a benchmark for leadership and will live on through its ongoing work.
