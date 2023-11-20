Pavilion Mall Shooting: Police Officer Shot Dead After Gunmen Storm Jewellery

The incident of firing in broad daylight at Pavilion Mall has shocked people. Yes, you heard it right. Recently, the incident of firing in Pavilion Mall has come to light on the internet. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting a lot of attention from people. After hearing about this firing incident, many people have started asking questions like who carried out this incident. There has been no loss of any kind in this incident. Have the police released their investigation on this matter and many other questions. Due to this, we have collected every little information related to this matter for you. Scroll up your screen and continue reading this news.

According to the information, it has been learned that the incident of Pavilion Mall Shooting happened on Sunday morning at Pavilion Shopping Center in Westville. There were five men responsible for this incident, who started firing bullets to steal from jewelery stores. During this incident there was panic among the people nearby. However, he did not stop there by firing five shots; he also made two women present there victims of his robbery, one of whom was pregnant. The victims who were injured in this incident were taken to the nearest hospital on the spot from where the treatment of the injured people is going on.

Pavilion Mall Shooting

Some sources seem to be pointing towards the fact that in this case a person has been seriously injured and is not out of danger yet. This panic almost stopped people’s heartbeats. Taking this matter seriously, the police reached the spot and have also continued their investigation to catch the thieves. The entire video of this incident has been recorded in CCTV which is now a strong evidence for the police. Police are continuing their investigation on this case and have sealed the crime area.

The Pavilion Mall Shooting incident has shed light on evil acts like violence and robbery. Everyone seems to be demanding that the five people who carried out this incident should be given the harshest punishment. Keeping this incident in mind, we would like to advise you that if you too face a similar incident, then first of all inform the police. Here we have shared the complete information about Pavilion Mall shooting incident. Stay safe and stay connected with us for more larest updates.