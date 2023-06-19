PBC vs CCL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Parakeet Buccaneers vs Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch cricket matches. A very well-known and favorite Trinidad T10 Blast league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Parakeet Buccaneers vs Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. Now fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the PBC vs CCL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Trinidad T10 Blast is all set for today’s match. Fans are also super excited about this match as they know that it will be very entertaining and amazing. Both team players are ready to defeat each other in the match. Parakeet Buccaneers will take on CCL in Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies. If we talk about the weather the weather in La Santisima Trinidad, BO is cloudy but there are no chances of precipitation during the match. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Parakeet Buccaneers (PBC) vs Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL)

League: Trinidad T10 Blast

Date: 19th June 2023

Day: Monday

Time:09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies

Parakeet Buccaneers (PBC) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kiedel Glasgow, 2. Evin Lewis, 3. Kjorn Ottley(C), 4. Adrian Cooper, 5. Damien Singh(WK), 6. Christopher Vincent, 7. Lyndell Nelson, 8. Eric-Garcia, 9. Ramesh Brijlal, 10. Akim Chandler, 11. Jevon George

Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) Possible Playing 11:1.Amir Jangoo(WK)(C), 2. Jordan Warner, 3. Jean Phillippe Barrie, 4. Cephas Cooper, 5. Jeremy Solozano, 6. Avinash Mahabirsingh, 7. Silus Cooper, 8. Keon Isaac, 9. Shaaron Lewis, 10. Sion Hackett, 11. Aamir Ali-I

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and talented and they are ready to face each other. This match will be played between Parakeet Buccaneers vs Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers on 19th June 2023 from 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT) at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies. The PBC team won 0 matches and lost 3 matches and The CCL team won 2 matches and lost 1 match. The CCL team has more chances to win the match against PBC.