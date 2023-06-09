PBC vs SCK Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Today’s Match Trinidad T10 Blast

Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news with you one of the best Trinidad T10 Blast leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly expected match and this upcoming cricket match will be played between Parakeet Buccaneers vs Soca King. Now both teams are very famous as they always entertain their fans with their outstanding gameplay. Now fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the PBC vs SCK match and we will share it with you in this article.

Trinidad T10 Blast is ready to come with its two powerful teams. All the players are the very best and now they are ready to give their best for winning the match. So now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. Parakeet Buccaneers will take on Soca King in Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. Now fans are very curious to know about the match including the team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Trinidad T10 Blast

Team: Parakeet Buccaneers (PBC) vs Soca King (SCK)

Day: Saturday

Date: 10th June 2023

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies

Parakeet Buccaneers (PBC) Possible Playing 11: 1. Leonardo Julian(WK), 2. Evin Lewis, 3. Kjorn Ottley, 4. Kiedel Glasgow, 5. Damien Singh(WK), 6. Adrian Cooper, 7. Christopher Vincent, 8. Jevon George, 9. Jayden Seales, 10. Eric-Garcia, 11. Ramesh Brijlal

Soca King (SCK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Dejourn Charles(WK), 2. Jason Mohammed(C), 3. Jesse Bootan, 4. Kirstan Kallicharan, 5. Keegan Jagesar, 6. Justin Manick, 7. Nicholas Ali, 8. Josh Telemaque, 9. Chadeon Raymond, 10. Jon Russ Jagessar, 11. Ansil Bhagan/Nickyle Jalim

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and both team players are talented and outstanding. This match is going to be played between Parakeet Buccaneers vs Soca King on 10th June 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies. Soca King looks more strong as compared to Parakeet Buccaneers, Make a 7-4 combination in favor of Soca King. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.