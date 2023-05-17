PBKS vs DC Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match-64

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that one of the best and most outstanding TATA IPL leagues is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals. As we all know that nowadays fans love to watch a cricket match and now they must be waiting for this match as they want to support their favorite team. Here we have more information about the match PBKS vs DC match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Now all the fans are ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t want to skip any last chance to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then we can book the tickets from the websites. Punjab Kings is set to take on Delhi Capitals in TATA IPL at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Dharamsala, IN is Mostly Sunny and there is a 1% chance of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, day, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

Date:17th May 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Prabhsimran Singh(WK), 2. Shikhar Dhawan(C), 3. Liam Livingstone, 4. Jitesh Sharma(WK), 5. Sam Curran, 6. Sikandar Raza, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Rishi Dhawan, 10. Rahul Chahar, 11. Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Playing 11:1.David Warner(C), 2. Philip Salt(WK), 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Rilee Rossouw, 5. Axar Patel, 6. Aman Khan, 7. Pravin Dubey, 8. Kuldeep Yadav, 9. Ishant Sharma, 10. Khaleel Ahmed, 11. Mukesh Kumar

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match will be played between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals on 17th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India. The PBKS team won 2 matches lost 3 matches and the DC team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. But the PBKS team has more chances to win the match. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.