PBKS vs GT Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

A TATA IPL league match is all set for the upcoming cricket match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the trophy. Both teams' players are very talented and hardworking.

TATA IPL will see Punjab Kings facing off against Gujarat Titans at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab. The weather in Mohali, IN is cloudy and there are 13% chance of precipitation during the game.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT)

Day: Thursday

Date: 13th April 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Shikhar Dhawan(C), 2. Prabhsimran Singh(WK), 3. Matthew Short, 4. Jitesh Sharma(WK), 5. Shahrukh Khan, 6. Sam Curran, 7. Nathan Ellis, 8. Mohit Rathee, 9. Harpreet Brar, 10. Rahul Chahar, 11. Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 3. Sai Sudharsan, 4. Vijay Shankar, 5. Hardik Pandya(C), 6. David Miller, 7. Rahul Tewatia, 8. Rashid-Khan, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Yash Dayal, 11. Alzarri Joseph

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans on 13th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab. The PBKS team won 2 matches and lost 1 match and the GT team won 2 matches and lost 1 match.