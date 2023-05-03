PBKS vs MI Live Score Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match-46

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. A very well-known and favourite TATA IPL league is coming back with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. If we talk about the players then all the players are very amazing and outstanding and they are ready to give their best to entertain their fans. Here we have more information about the PBKS vs MI match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and now fans’ waits are going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. Now both teams are ready to face each other in the match. Punjab Kings will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in TATA IPL at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Mohali, IN is cloudy and there are 45% chance of precipitation during the game. Now people must be very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

Day: Wednesday

Date:3rd May 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab.

League: TATA IPL

Punjab Kings Possible Playing 11:1.Atharva Taide, 2. Shikhar Dhawan(C), 3. Liam Livingstone, 4. Sikandar Raza, 5. Sam Curran, 6. Jitesh Sharma(WK), 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Kagiso Rabada, 10. Rahul Chahar, 11. Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians Possible Playing 11: 1. Ishan Kishan(WK), 2. Rohit Sharma(C), 3. Cameron Green, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Tilak Varma, 6. Tim David, 7. Jofra Archer, 8. Piyush Chawla, 9. Kumar Kartikeya, 10. Riley Meredith, 11. Arshad Khan

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very powerful and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians on 3rd May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab. The PBKS team won 3 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 0 matches and The MI team won 3 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 0 matches. The MI team has more chances to win the match.