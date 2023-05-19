PBKS vs RR Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match-66

Here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch matches as one of the best and most popular TATA IPL leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be placed between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals. Currently, all the fans are very keen to know about the match. Now they have been searching for the match as they are very curious to know about match details. Here we have more information about the PBKS vs RR match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we all know that both teams have amazing and entertaining players and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match will be very interesting and entertaining. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. TATA IPL will see Punjab Kings facing off against Rajasthan Royals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Dharamsala, IN is Clear and there are 7% chances of precipitation during the game. Fana must be very keen to know about the match details like the team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Date: 19th May 2023

Day: Friday

Time:07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India

League: TATA IPL

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Playing 11:1.Prabhsimran Singh(WK)/Atharva Taide, 2. Shikhar Dhawan(C), 3. Liam Livingstone, 4. Jitesh Sharma(WK), 5. Sam Curran, 6. Shahrukh Khan, 7. Kagiso Rabada, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Nathan Ellis, 10. Rahul Chahar, 11. Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Playing 11:1.Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Jos Buttler(WK), 3. Sanju Samson(WK)(C), 4. Joe Root, 5. Dhruv Jurel, 6. Shimron Hetmyer, 7. Ravichandran Ashwin, 8. Adam Zampa, 9. KM Asif, 10. Sandeep Sharma, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to show their best for winning the match. This match will be played between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals on 19th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India. The PBKS team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches and the RR team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. But the RR team has more chances to win the match against PBKS. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.