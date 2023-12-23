CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Pearlridge Shooting: Suspect in fatal shooting near Pearlridge Center Found Dead

10 hours ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating an ongoing incident involving an active shooter prompts a lockdown at Pali Momi Medical Center in the Pearlridge area. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In Waimalu, Oahu, Hawaii, an incident involving an active shooter unfolded in the Pearlridge area, resulting in one person being injured and prompting a lockdown at the nearby Pali Momi Medical Center. Responding to reports of a potential shooting in a Pearlridge area parking lot, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) dispatched emergency crews to the scene, initiating an immediate investigation into the incident. Due to the shooting, Pali Momi Medical Center, situated close to the incident, implemented a lockdown as a precaution.

The hospital staff actively worked to secure the safety of patients and personnel, collaborating closely with law enforcement. After the shooting, the alleged perpetrator reportedly fled the scene. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is actively searching for the individual responsible for the incident. The community remains unsettled in the aftermath of the incident, and residents are advised to steer clear of the affected area. As the investigation progresses, the community is hopeful for a prompt resolution to the situation and the apprehension of the suspect. In a tragic incident near Pearlridge Center on Friday morning amid the holiday season, a suspect fatally shot his estranged wife, Theresa Cachuela, 33, a mother of three and a social media influencer, at a parking lot. Terrified customers and employees sought cover as the harrowing event unfolded.

The suspect, Jason Cachuela, 44, was later found dead, with indications pointing towards a self-inflicted end. The heartbreaking circumstances intensified as the victim’s young daughter reportedly witnessed the shooting, emphasizing the harsh reality of family violence. Theresa’s mother, Lucita Aninihoa, revealed that she had spoken to her daughter just moments before the tragic incident, as they planned to meet for last-minute Christmas shopping. The case is classified as first-degree murder, given that the suspect had received a temporary restraining order from the victim and was instructed to surrender his weapons.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., just as the area was beginning to fill with holiday shoppers eager to complete their Christmas purchases, the shooting occurred. Witness Danny Earles, present in the vicinity, recounted hearing a series of gunshots. “All of a sudden I started hearing, pop, pop, pop … six shots. And then a second or two later, pop, pop, pop. And I said that’s a gun. That’s not a fire alarm or fireworks,” Earles recounted. “So I jumped behind a cement column. And then … he must have put another clip in. I hear pop, pop, pop, pop, and I shut down. That’s like 12 bullets, and then I crouched down and ran out of the parking lot.”

