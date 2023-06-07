Pedestrian Crash in Brockton: 2 Kids Hit by Vehicle and Injured

Today a very big news that has come out. We are going to investigate viral news that 2 kids were hit by a vehicle and injured in Brockton. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Pedestrian Crash in Brockton

This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Two children were injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said. The children, both 11, are expected to survive, but one was being flown to a hospital in Boston, according to Brockton police. The incident was reported at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Warren Avenue and Market Street, police said. The children were rushed to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police say. It was not immediately known whether the driver would be charged. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.