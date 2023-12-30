CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Pedro Suarez Vertiz Cause of Death, What Happened to Pedro Suarez Vertiz? How Did Pedro Suarez Vertiz Die?

Pedro Suarez Vertiz is no more and the news of his unfortunate death is continuously running in the internet trends. He was a Peruvian singer-songwriter and guitarist who generated so many fans around the world through his talent. He passed away on 28 December and the news of his unexpected death is creating a great buzz over the internet sites. His death is heartbreaking news for the community, friends, loved ones, family, and more. Several details have surfaced over the internet sites related to his death, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information about this heartbreaking event.

Pedro Suarez Vertiz

Pedro’s death news was confirmed by the municipality of Miraflores and it was officially shared by the local Peruvian radio station RPP, citing police sources. It is reported that he was battling dysarthria and his health challenge forced him to step away from performing for the past decade. He took his last breath on Thursday 28 December 2023 in his residence located in Lima, Peru and he was 54 years old at the time of his passing. He died due to a heart attack while he was battling dysarthria. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about himself.

Pedro Suarez Vertiz Cause of Death?

His birth name was Pedro Martin Jose Maria Suarez-Vertiz Alva but he was mostly known as Pedro Suarez-Vertiz and Pedrito. Born on 13 February 1969 in Callao, Peru. He was a Peruvian singer-songwriter and guitarist also known as the founder of Arena Hash in 1987 with his brother Patricio, Arturo Pomar, and Christian Meier. However, a few years later, the rock band broke up and he started his solo career in 1993. He made a sufficient contribution to the community as a  musician, singer, composer, producer, and writer. He was survived by his family members including his wife, Cynthia Martinez, and three children. Keep reading to know more.

Social media is full of tributes and many popular personalities including musicians, and singers are expressing their sadness for her loss. He studied at the University of Lima and became a successful musician and singer. He also received notable awards such as Orgullosamente Latino 2004, and Best Latin Soloist of the Year (Mexico). Many are expressing their sadness for his ultimate death and it is a difficult time for his family. He passed away on 28 December at the age of 54 years from a heart attack. We have mentioned all the available details related to his death above in this article. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

