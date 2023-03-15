Pegeen Sararaña Cause of Death? Cebu-based Journalist Pegeen Sararaña Passed Away at 24

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that Pegeen Sararana has passed away. She was a journalist who was from Cebu. She is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on Monday at 24. Recently her passing news has come on the internet and her sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Cebu Daily News Digital mourned the loss of a journalist. Now many people are searching for Pegeen Sararana’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Pegeen Maisie Sararana was 24 years old and a multimedia journalist with Cebu Daily News Digital. She started her profession as a writer for CDN Digital, producing articles about crime and police activity in Cebu City in 2020. She was a young reporter who worked for a Cebu media specialized in reporting on police and armed warfare. Because of her gentleness and generosity, she was famous and adored by her friends in the media. She was a very amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Pegeen Sararaña Cause of Death?

A journalist Pegeen Sararana is no more among her close ones. She took her last breath on Monday, 13 March 2023 at around 9:14 pm at the age of 24. His passing news has been confirmed by Cebu Daily News Digital. Since her demise news has come on the internet many people have been very saddened and shocked by her death. On the basis of the report, she died in the Negros Polymedic Hospital in Sibulan, Negross Oriental. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the report, Pegeen was coming back home after documenting the events surrounding the killing of the Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others were hit by the truck and suffered brain damage. After the accident, she was taken to the Negros Polymedic Hospital but she was pronounced dead. Many people are very saddened by his death. Now many people expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Pegeen Sararana’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.